Brattleboro considers alternatives to current EMS coverage

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The future of EMS coverage in Brattleboro is up for debate.

The town currently provides coverage through a partnership with Golden Cross Ambulance. That started in July after nearly 60 years of coverage with Rescue Inc. Town officials cited rising costs as the reason for the change.

A consultant was hired to look at a variety of different options moving forward, which includes having the fire department take over all EMS operations. The results of that study will be presented to the public Wednesday night. Brattleboro Fire Chief Leonard Howard says it will give the community a better understanding of how service is provided and paid for.

“Understanding what their fire department staff can provide for EMS service currently and what we have been providing for the last 20 years and to make sure that if we do take the service over completely that we can provide them a service that is sustainable,” Howard said.

Since July 1, the fire department has averaged around 250 EMS calls a month, which officials say is increasing.

