Brattleboro considers alternatives to current EMS coverage

Brattleboro currently provides EMS coverage through a partnership with Golden Cross Ambulance....
Brattleboro currently provides EMS coverage through a partnership with Golden Cross Ambulance. A consultant was hired to look at a variety of different options moving forward.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The future of EMS coverage in Brattleboro is up for debate.

The town currently provides coverage through a partnership with Golden Cross Ambulance. That started in July after nearly 60 years of coverage with Rescue Inc. Town officials cited rising costs as the reason for the change.

A consultant was hired to look at a variety of different options moving forward, which includes having the fire department take over all EMS operations. The results of that study will be presented to the public Wednesday night. Brattleboro Fire Chief Leonard Howard says it will give the community a better understanding of how service is provided and paid for.

“Understanding what their fire department staff can provide for EMS service currently and what we have been providing for the last 20 years and to make sure that if we do take the service over completely that we can provide them a service that is sustainable,” Howard said.

Since July 1, the fire department has averaged around 250 EMS calls a month, which officials say is increasing.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a busy weekend for rescue crews on Mount Mansfield where multiple people needed help...
Stowe Rescue spends busy day on Mount Mansfield
Hinesburg Road was closed in both directions between Butler Drive and Van Sicklen Road as...
Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash
Actor Ezra Miller, left, is seated with attorney Lisa Shelkrot, right, as they appear Monday in...
‘Flash’ actor Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to liquor theft in Vermont
Shelburne police have released the name of a pedestrian who died after he was hit by a car on...
Police ID pedestrian who died after being hit by car in Shelburne
Vermont Wagyu held its 4th annual Wagyu Beef livestock auction Saturday in Springfield.
Saving an exclusive Vermont family business

Latest News

File photo
Vt. lawmakers take testimony on sports betting proposals
The Champlain Parkway project will be conducting drilling and blasting activities in...
Crews begin blasting in Burlington for Champlain Parkway project
An investigation into a truck stolen in Vermont shut down a Massachusetts neighborhood on...
Investigation into truck stolen in Vermont shuts down Mass. neighborhood
Shelburne police have released the name of a pedestrian who died after he was hit by a car on...
Police ID pedestrian who died after being hit by car in Shelburne