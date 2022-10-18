CityPlace developers plan to break ground in 2 weeks

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Developers behind Burlington’s long-delayed Cityplace project say they are set to begin construction in two weeks.

The three-person, local development team -- Dave Farrington, Scott Ireland, and Al Senecal -- applied for a permit Monday and say they expect to begin with excavation work on what will eventually be the lowest level of the parking garage. They also say they continue to work to secure financing and feel confident the rest will fall into place. They say they are also close to a deal with Champlain Housing Trust for the affordable housing segment of the project.

“I think it’s going to really revitalize this downtown core. It’s going to get a bunch of people living there, spending their money downtown. Restaurants are going to do well, shops are going to do well -- it’s just the beginning of a domino that’s going to get Burlington back on track,” Farrington said.

The project has been plagued for over a decade by design changes, financing trouble, legal wrangling, and a rotating cast of developers. The project is currently slated to include 420 housing units, 80 of them affordable, more than 400 parking spaces, and 40,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. In addition to resolving the empty pit in the heart of downtown Burlington, the project will also reconnect Pine and St. Paul Streets.

The project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2025.

