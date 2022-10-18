Crews begin blasting in Burlington for Champlain Parkway project

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Watch out for flying debris in Burlington’s South End-- the Champlain Parkway project will be conducting drilling and blasting activities to remove hard rock and ledge below the roadway surface for the next few weeks.

This is in preparation for the new roadway that will connect downtown to the South End.

Blasting started Monday next to City Market on Flynn Ave. and will last for two to four weeks.

City Market says it’s been taking safety precautions for their customers.

“So we understand that there might be some debris that comes from the blast. So we have coned off those areas, those parking areas that are closest to Briggs Street where the blast is happening. Also, we’ve closed our cafe between 10 and 11 a.m., and 2 and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, because that’s when we understand the blasts will take place,” said John Tashiro, the manager of City Market.

Car, pedestrian and bike traffic will be restricted during blasting.

Click here for more details on the blasting plans from the construction company.

