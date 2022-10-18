Essex’s public nuisance ordinance faces another delay

By Rachel Mann
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A public nuisance ordinance in the town of Essex is on hold again. Years have gone into piecing one together, so police can better respond to certain complaints.

On Monday, the select board removed the section about “aggressive panhandling” after community members expressed concern. Burlington faced similar backlash in 2014, as people argue it’s unconstitutional.

“Our concerns are around making it illegal for people to ask for money, which is a violation of free speech,” said Essex Selectboard Vice Chair Tracey Delphia.

Delphia says while the ordinance won’t specifically address panhandling, the aggressive part will be addressed under other sections of the ordinance such as disorderly conduct.

A few weeks ago the selectboard also removed a portion of the public nuisance ordinance having to do with firearms, as it conflicted with state law.

The public nuisance ordinance will come back up for discussion at their November 7th meeting.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hinesburg Road was closed in both directions between Butler Drive and Van Sicklen Road as...
Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash
Vermont Wagyu held its 4th annual Wagyu Beef livestock auction Saturday in Springfield.
Saving an exclusive Vermont family business
File photo
Essex Police Dept. investigating shooting incident
It was a busy weekend for rescue crews on Mount Mansfield where multiple people needed help...
Stowe Rescue spends busy day on Mount Mansfield
UVM medical Center ER swamped with patients

Latest News

Pedestrian hit on Shelburne Road in Shelburne
Pedestrian killed in car crash on Route 7
Route 7 in Shelburne
Pedestrian killed in car crash on Route 7
PCB Contamination Lawsuit
How PCB contamination lawsuits in Washington could affect plaintiffs in Vermont
Essex Selectboard Meeting
Essex’s public nuisance ordinance faces another delay