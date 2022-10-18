Essex’s public nuisance ordinance faces another delay

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A public nuisance ordinance in the town of Essex is on hold again. Years have gone into piecing one together, so police can better respond to certain complaints.

On Monday, the select board removed the section about “aggressive panhandling” after community members expressed concern. Burlington faced similar backlash in 2014, as people argue it’s unconstitutional.

“Our concerns are around making it illegal for people to ask for money, which is a violation of free speech,” said Essex Selectboard Vice Chair Tracey Delphia.

Delphia says while the ordinance won’t specifically address panhandling, the aggressive part will be addressed under other sections of the ordinance such as disorderly conduct.

A few weeks ago the selectboard also removed a portion of the public nuisance ordinance having to do with firearms, as it conflicted with state law.

The public nuisance ordinance will come back up for discussion at their November 7th meeting.

