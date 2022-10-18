Hochul announces crackdown on catalytic converter thefts

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced new action to crack down on crime across New York. The move follows a spike in the theft of catalytic converters in recent years.

At $2,000-$3,000 to fix, the cost of catalytic converter thefts can be a burden on car owners and dealerships.

The number of reports has skyrocketed across the country and in New York, where Hochul is urging local governments to access $20 million in funding for license plate readers, surveillance cameras and other anti-theft technology. For example, vehicle owners will be able to have a serial number etched into their catalytic converters in order to help law enforcement track specific devices.

“We’re announcing that we’re going to require vehicle dismantlers, which is a nice way of probably saying chop shops and the scrap processors, to keep information. Anyone who sells them a converter, let’s track who’s selling them. OK. For theft, as reported, we’ll know where to get the information. And this will help law enforcement, as they conduct their investigations, as they track down these thieves,” said Hochul, D-New York.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.