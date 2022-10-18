Hochul signs law strengthening support for older LGBTQ New Yorkers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul Monday signed off on new a new law she says will give older LGBTQ adults a bigger network of support.

The new measure is intended to provide clarification to the federal Older Americans Act of 1965 by including consideration of barriers caused by sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, and HIV status, amongst others.

The OAA currently directs federal program funding for criteria including rural areas, individuals with several disabilities, and those with limited English proficiency, It does not explicitly include LGBTQ older adults in its guidance.

The Governor says the new legislation provides LGBTQ older adults with the services and supports that they need as they age. “As Governor, one of my top priorities is making sure all New Yorkers receive the care and help they need regardless of their identity,” Hochul said in a statement. “There is drastic inequity in physical and mental care for older adults in the LGBTQ community, and this legislation is an important step in addressing those inequities while helping ensure LGBTQ older New Yorkers receive the same respect and support as anyone else in the state.”

