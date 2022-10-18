Investigation into truck stolen in Vermont shuts down Mass. neighborhood

PALMER, Mass. (WCAX) - An investigation into a truck stolen in Vermont shut down a Massachusetts neighborhood on Tuesday.

State and local police responded to an apartment building on Gay Street in Palmer, Massachusetts, around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, after Palmer Police found a Chevrolet truck with Vermont plates that was reported stolen out of Whitingham, Vermont.

Vermont State Police say there were several guns, body armor and a dirt bike inside the truck when it was stolen overnight from a home in Whitingham.

They say the theft was caught on camera, and two people stole the truck.

Police in Massachusetts didn’t find the guns in the truck. And they say the suspects in the truck theft were not inside the building or a nearby house they searched.

Our sister station, WGGB/WSHM, spoke with Ronald Torrey, who had a front-row seat to all the action as his home faces the back side of the building.

“Police cars everywhere. I got dressed and came outside. There was a bunch of tactical units over there to my left and I talked to them and they sent me to a lot more tactical units over at that end. There were at least 50 state troopers here,” Torrey explained.

Students at a nearby school were kept inside as a precaution during the investigation.

Police in Vermont say the investigation is still underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in Westminster at 802-722-4600 or submit an anonymous tip.

