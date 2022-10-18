Jury convicts fake federal agent of soliciting children to send him sexually explicit photos

Eddie Joe Oglesby Jr. has been convicted by a jury after officials say he pretended to be a federal agent while soliciting porn from children. (Source: WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A Florida man accused of pretending to be a federal agent to solicit pornography from children has been convicted by a federal jury.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 52-year-old Eddie Joe Oglesby Jr. created a fake identity to impersonate a federal agent. He used the fake identity to coerce underage girls to take sexually explicit photos of themselves and send the images to him online.

WCJB reports Oglesby would threaten to have the girls arrested, imprisoned, or killed if they did not comply while pretending to be an agent.

In September 2021, the FBI said it searched Oglesby’s home and found him with a young girl who ran away from home. His cellphone showed he was logged into multiple applications using the false identity.

Oglesby’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16, 2023. He faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 15 years, up to 30 years in federal prison on two counts, and a minimum mandatory sentence of 5 years, which could be up to 20 years on another count.

The FBI investigated the case with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Weatherford Police Department and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a busy weekend for rescue crews on Mount Mansfield where multiple people needed help...
Stowe Rescue spends busy day on Mount Mansfield
Hinesburg Road was closed in both directions between Butler Drive and Van Sicklen Road as...
Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash
Actor Ezra Miller, left, is seated with attorney Lisa Shelkrot, right, as they appear Monday in...
‘Flash’ actor Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to liquor theft in Vermont
Shelburne police have released the name of a pedestrian who died after he was hit by a car on...
Police ID pedestrian who died after being hit by car in Shelburne
Vermont Wagyu held its 4th annual Wagyu Beef livestock auction Saturday in Springfield.
Saving an exclusive Vermont family business

Latest News

File photo
Vt. lawmakers take testimony on sports betting proposals
The Champlain Parkway project will be conducting drilling and blasting activities in...
Crews begin blasting in Burlington for Champlain Parkway project
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on Monday, October 17, 2022, hitting...
Ukraine’s power, water supplies under Russian attack again
Amazon workers and supporters march during a rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, about 15 miles south...
Amazon workers reject union bid in upstate New York
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks during a news conference announcing...
Biden administration seeks to expand 24/7 mental health care