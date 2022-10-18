Mom in labor finds out delivery nurses have same names as twin newborns

Nurses Emma Anderson and Julia Van Marter hold newborn twins Emma and Julia Meehan.
Nurses Emma Anderson and Julia Van Marter hold newborn twins Emma and Julia Meehan.(Rose Medical Center)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (Gray News) – A family in Colorado shared a special moment with hospital staff when they learned their newborn twin daughters were going to have the same names as their delivery nurses.

Lauren Meehan recently gave birth to twin girls at Rose Medical Center in Denver.

In a statement, Meehan said as she was about to deliver, the hospital team asked her if she had names picked out for her daughters. She told them that she loved the names Emma and Julia, and the room filled with laughter.

It turns out, the nurses who would be taking care of the babies were named Emma and Julia.

The Meehan family poses with nurses Emma Anderson and Julia Van Marter.
The Meehan family poses with nurses Emma Anderson and Julia Van Marter.(Rose Medical Center)

“At that moment, in all the chaos, we were able to stop for a second and enjoy that moment knowing that those names were meant to be,” Meehan said.

Meehan said it will now be a funny story to tell her daughters someday.

“Those two nurses will always be special to us and the entire team that took care of us that day with hold a special place in our hearts,” she said.

Both nurses agreed that the delivery was a special moment in their careers.

“This experience has been so unique and such a highlight of my career. I feel incredibly fortunate to have met this family and to have been a part of little Emma and Julia’s journey,” Emma Anderson said in a statement.

“Being a part of Emma and Julia’s first birthday party was such an honor and a privilege! It was a happy coincidence that I will carry with me for the rest of my nursing career and my life,” Julia Van Marter said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a busy weekend for rescue crews on Mount Mansfield where multiple people needed help...
Stowe Rescue spends busy day on Mount Mansfield
Hinesburg Road was closed in both directions between Butler Drive and Van Sicklen Road as...
Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash
Actor Ezra Miller, left, is seated with attorney Lisa Shelkrot, right, as they appear Monday in...
‘Flash’ actor Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to liquor theft in Vermont
Shelburne police have released the name of a pedestrian who died after he was hit by a car on...
Police ID pedestrian who died after being hit by car in Shelburne
Vermont Wagyu held its 4th annual Wagyu Beef livestock auction Saturday in Springfield.
Saving an exclusive Vermont family business

Latest News

File photo
Vt. lawmakers take testimony on sports betting proposals
The Champlain Parkway project will be conducting drilling and blasting activities in...
Crews begin blasting in Burlington for Champlain Parkway project
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on Monday, October 17, 2022, hitting...
Ukraine’s power, water supplies under Russian attack again
Amazon workers and supporters march during a rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, about 15 miles south...
Amazon workers reject union bid in upstate New York
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks during a news conference announcing...
Biden administration seeks to expand 24/7 mental health care