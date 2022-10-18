Morning Show celebrates spooky season with group costume contest
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -You came through for our pet Halloween costume contest last week, now we’re looking for your best group costume pictures!
These can be family photos or they can be a group of pets. It could also be you with your pets!
Send us your pics and you could be chosen as the winner and get a free bag of WCAX swag.
E-mail the Morning Show’s Dom Amato your submissions by Thursday at amato@wcax.com.
