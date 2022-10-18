Pedestrian killed in car crash on Route 7

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Shelburne Police say a pedestrian hit by a car on Shelburne Road, has died.

Police say they responded to the area of Shelburne Road and Harrington Avenue in Shelburne on October 12th just before 7:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was sent to the hospital and died on October 17th.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim until they notify next of kin.

