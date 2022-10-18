Ralphie returns in ‘A Christmas Story’ sequel teaser

The iconic leg lamp and Peter Billigsley return in the HBO Max sequel to "A Christmas Story."
The iconic leg lamp and Peter Billigsley return in the HBO Max sequel to "A Christmas Story."(AP Photo/Mark Duncan/Chris Pizzello)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(Gray News) – HBO Max released a teaser Monday for the upcoming sequel, “A Christmas Story Christmas,” and it looks to be just as nostalgic as the original.

The snippet begins with iconic moments from the 1983 classic “A Christmas Story,” and ends with adult Ralphie, Peter Billingsley, blue-eyed and smiling, putting on his glasses.

The new film is set in the 1970s as adult Ralphie returns to his house on Cleveland Street to give his own kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up.

The original beloved Christmas movie was set in the 1940s, also on Cleveland Street. The film is told through a series of vignettes, with Ralphie retelling a story from his childhood where he obsessed about getting a BB gun as a Christmas gift.

“I triple-dog-dare ya” to get out your pink nightmare Easter bunny costume and put your leg lamp out in the window early this year.

A Christmas Story Christmas” premieres on HBO Max on November 17.

Other actors reprising their iconic roles include Ian Petrella as Randy, as well as Zack Ward, the original Scut Farkus.

