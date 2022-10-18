Restored St. Michael’s College cupola has new home on campus

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The iconic St. Michael’s College cupola has a new home on campus.

The cupola, which is featured on the school’s logo, sat atop Founders Hall for more than a century before it was taken down in May 2021.

Founders Hall was the oldest building on the Colchester campus before it was razed when the school determined the 118-year-old building would cost too much to fix.

But the cupola was saved. It underwent restoration to replace some rotted wood, was repainted in its original color, and topped with a new copper roof.

It returned to campus on Tuesday to be placed on a new pedestal in an outdoor gathering place in the heart of the campus.

Ongoing construction on the cupola’s new site began last month.

