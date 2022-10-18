Restored St. Michael’s College cupola has new home on campus

The Saint Michael's College cupola, which formerly stood atop Founders Hall, in May 2021 after...
The Saint Michael's College cupola, which formerly stood atop Founders Hall, in May 2021 after its removal.(Jerry Swope | Courtesy: St. Michael's College/Jerry Swope)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The iconic St. Michael’s College cupola has a new home on campus.

The cupola, which is featured on the school’s logo, sat atop Founders Hall for more than a century before it was taken down in May 2021.

Founders Hall was the oldest building on the Colchester campus before it was razed when the school determined the 118-year-old building would cost too much to fix.

But the cupola was saved. It underwent restoration to replace some rotted wood, was repainted in its original color, and topped with a new copper roof.

It returned to campus on Tuesday to be placed on a new pedestal in an outdoor gathering place in the heart of the campus.

Ongoing construction on the cupola’s new site began last month.

Related Stories:

Cupola removed from historic building at St. Michael’s College

Original St. Michael’s College building to be torn down

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hinesburg Road was closed in both directions between Butler Drive and Van Sicklen Road as...
Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash
It was a busy weekend for rescue crews on Mount Mansfield where multiple people needed help...
Stowe Rescue spends busy day on Mount Mansfield
Actor Ezra Miller, left, is seated with attorney Lisa Shelkrot, right, as they appear Monday in...
‘Flash’ actor Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to liquor theft in Vermont
Vermont Wagyu held its 4th annual Wagyu Beef livestock auction Saturday in Springfield.
Saving an exclusive Vermont family business
Logan Clegg
Suspect in NH double-murder was investigated in Wash. stabbing death