Selma Blair leaving ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Selma Blair arrives at the second annual Academy Museum gala at the Academy Museum of Motion...
Selma Blair arrives at the second annual Academy Museum gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Saturday in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Actress Selma Blair is leaving “Dancing with the Stars.”

Blair cited health concerns in announcing her departure from the competition.

In 2018, the actress revealed she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Despite competing strongly on the series over the last five weeks, she said her body “has taken a hit.”

Blair made the revelation to her dance partner, Sasha Farber, in a taped piece that aired Monday night.

She said if she continues competing, it could result in extensive damage.

Blair completed one final dance with Farber, a waltz to “What the World Needs Now is Love.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

