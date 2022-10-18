Police: Suspect in Brandon shooting undergoing mental health crisis

BRANDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Brandon say they arrested a 78-year-old man who was shooting a gun out his apartment window Monday evening, nearly hitting two women.

Police say they responded to an apartment complex on Mulcahy Drive around 9 p.m. after getting calls about a man shooting a gun out of his apartment window.

Brandon Police Chief David Kachajian said two women were almost hit by the gunfire as they got out of a car in a nearby parking lot.

Investigators said they saw four bullet holes in a first-floor apartment window and evacuated other residents from the apartment.

After a standoff that lasted more than 90 minutes, police said Kenneth Dukette, 78, of Brandon, peacefully surrendered.

Several guns, including rifles and a semi-automatic handgun, were taken from the apartment.

Officers believed Dukette was having a mental health crisis and he was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for an evaluation.

Dukette is scheduled to be in court next month for two charges of reckless endangerment.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.