Police: Suspect in Brandon shooting undergoing mental health crisis

Police in Brandon said they arrested a 78-year-old man following an active shooter situation yesterday evening.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRANDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Brandon say they arrested a 78-year-old man who was shooting a gun out his apartment window Monday evening, nearly hitting two women.

Police say they responded to an apartment complex on Mulcahy Drive around 9 p.m. after getting calls about a man shooting a gun out of his apartment window.

Brandon Police Chief David Kachajian said two women were almost hit by the gunfire as they got out of a car in a nearby parking lot.

Investigators said they saw four bullet holes in a first-floor apartment window and evacuated other residents from the apartment.

After a standoff that lasted more than 90 minutes, police said Kenneth Dukette, 78, of Brandon, peacefully surrendered.

Several guns, including rifles and a semi-automatic handgun, were taken from the apartment.

Officers believed Dukette was having a mental health crisis and he was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for an evaluation.

Dukette is scheduled to be in court next month for two charges of reckless endangerment.

