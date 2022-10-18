Vt. lawmakers take testimony on sports betting proposals

By Rachel Mann
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are considering joining the growing number of states legalizing sports betting, but do Vermonters want it?

A study committee Tuesday took testimony for the first time on the issue. Vermont Liquor and Lottery Commissioner Wendy Knight says the state began exploring the issue about four years with the support of Governor Phil Scott. She says they expect it could bring between $2-to-$10 million of revenue depending on how they choose to regulate it. Knight says most people are in favor of legalizing sports betting but there are some concerns like an increase in crime and gambling addictions.

“We want to educate people about what responsible gaming looks like and provide them with the resources so that they understand what that is. We’ve talked a lot about what those tools look like online and what kind of services we would be able to offer,” Knight said.

Knight says Tuesday’s hearing was the first of many opportunities for the public to comment.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a busy weekend for rescue crews on Mount Mansfield where multiple people needed help...
Stowe Rescue spends busy day on Mount Mansfield
Hinesburg Road was closed in both directions between Butler Drive and Van Sicklen Road as...
Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash
Actor Ezra Miller, left, is seated with attorney Lisa Shelkrot, right, as they appear Monday in...
‘Flash’ actor Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to liquor theft in Vermont
Shelburne police have released the name of a pedestrian who died after he was hit by a car on...
Police ID pedestrian who died after being hit by car in Shelburne
Vermont Wagyu held its 4th annual Wagyu Beef livestock auction Saturday in Springfield.
Saving an exclusive Vermont family business

Latest News

x
Shortage of workers at step-down facilities lead to UVM ER crisis
x
Campaign Countdown: Meet the Vt. Candidates for US House
An investigation into a truck stolen in Vermont shut down a Massachusetts neighborhood on...
Investigation into truck stolen in Vermont shuts down Mass. neighborhood
x
Restored St. Michael’s College cupola has new home on campus
homelessshelter
New Brattleboro homeless shelter opens