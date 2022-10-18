Vt. lawmakers take testimony on sports betting proposals

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are considering joining the growing number of states legalizing sports betting, but do Vermonters want it?

A study committee Tuesday took testimony for the first time on the issue. Vermont Liquor and Lottery Commissioner Wendy Knight says the state began exploring the issue about four years with the support of Governor Phil Scott. She says they expect it could bring between $2-to-$10 million of revenue depending on how they choose to regulate it. Knight says most people are in favor of legalizing sports betting but there are some concerns like an increase in crime and gambling addictions.

“We want to educate people about what responsible gaming looks like and provide them with the resources so that they understand what that is. We’ve talked a lot about what those tools look like online and what kind of services we would be able to offer,” Knight said.

Knight says Tuesday’s hearing was the first of many opportunities for the public to comment.

