Vt. man faces more charges after shooting outside his apartment

George Goins
George Goins(Courtesy: Lamoille County Sheriff's Department)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Johnson man faces federal firearms and drug trafficking charges after a shooting outside his apartment this past summer.

Police arrested George Goins, 65, in June after a shooting outside his apartment complex.

He was charged with shooting a neighbor in the neck. The man survived.

Now, Goins faces more charges.

He was in federal court on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to multiple gun-related offenses and a charge of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

He could face up to life in prison.

