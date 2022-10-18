Vt. man faces more charges after shooting outside his apartment

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Johnson man faces federal firearms and drug trafficking charges after a shooting outside his apartment this past summer.

Police arrested George Goins, 65, in June after a shooting outside his apartment complex.

He was charged with shooting a neighbor in the neck. The man survived.

Now, Goins faces more charges.

He was in federal court on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to multiple gun-related offenses and a charge of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

He could face up to life in prison.

