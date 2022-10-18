WATCH LIVE: Candidates for US House to debate on WCAX tonight
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The candidates for U.S. House will debate on WCAX Wednesday night, as part of our continuing series of political debates as we near the mid-term election this November.
Democrat Becca Balint and Liam Madden, an independent who won the Republican nomination, will take the WCAX stage at 7 p.m.
When the debate begins, you can watch it in the player above or click here for a direct link.
There is still one more debate to come.
DEBATE SCHEDULE:
- 10/6 Gubernatorial debate
- 10/12 Lt. gov. debate
- 10/18 Congressional debate
- 10/26 Senate debate
The debates all start at 7 p.m. and last an hour.
Our 6 p.m. broadcast will only be half an hour on those nights.
Related Stories:
Who’s ahead in the money race? A look at where the Vt. candidates stand
Poll finds Vermont voters likely to send 2 Democrats to Washington
Why Becca Balint? The candidate discusses her win and what comes next
Madden confirms Republican run for US House seat
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.