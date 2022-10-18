WATCH LIVE: Candidates for US House to debate on WCAX tonight

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The candidates for U.S. House will debate on WCAX Wednesday night, as part of our continuing series of political debates as we near the mid-term election this November.

Democrat Becca Balint and Liam Madden, an independent who won the Republican nomination, will take the WCAX stage at 7 p.m.

When the debate begins, you can watch it in the player above or click here for a direct link.

There is still one more debate to come.

DEBATE SCHEDULE:

  • 10/6 Gubernatorial debate
  • 10/12 Lt. gov. debate
  • 10/18 Congressional debate
  • 10/26 Senate debate

The debates all start at 7 p.m. and last an hour.

Our 6 p.m. broadcast will only be half an hour on those nights.

