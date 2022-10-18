Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Jess Langlois
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some of us saw some sun today, others were stuck in the clouds, but clearing will continue area-wide into tonight. This sets the stage for a chilly night with upper 20s in the usual cool spots, with widespread low 30s, and some mid 30s in the Champlain Valley.

There is a Frost Advisory for the Champlain Islands and Champlain Valley through 8 a.m. Wednesday. If you still have any plants hanging on, take steps to protect them tonight. Wednesday starts with more sunshine with more clouds moving in as the day goes on.

Our next chance to see showers will be Wednesday night into Thursday, although most of the moisture will be focused over northern New York. Temperatures will be cold enough to see some snow mixing in, especially at higher elevations. The Adirondacks could pick up a dusting of snow into Thursday morning. While a light sprinkle or a couple flakes are possible into Vermont, widespread showers aren’t likely.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a small chance for showers. It will also be the coolest day of the week and breezy as the pesky upper low that’s been parked nearby all week begins to exit to the north. Highs will struggle to get into the lower 50s.

Once that system is gone, we’ll see a big warmup into the weekend with plenty of sun. Above normal highs in the mid 60s are expected from the weekend all the way into the first half of next week.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a busy weekend for rescue crews on Mount Mansfield where multiple people needed help...
Stowe Rescue spends busy day on Mount Mansfield
Hinesburg Road was closed in both directions between Butler Drive and Van Sicklen Road as...
Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash
Actor Ezra Miller, left, is seated with attorney Lisa Shelkrot, right, as they appear Monday in...
‘Flash’ actor Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to liquor theft in Vermont
Shelburne police have released the name of a pedestrian who died after he was hit by a car on...
Police ID pedestrian who died after being hit by car in Shelburne
Vermont Wagyu held its 4th annual Wagyu Beef livestock auction Saturday in Springfield.
Saving an exclusive Vermont family business

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
x
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Gary has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast