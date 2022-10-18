BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some of us saw some sun today, others were stuck in the clouds, but clearing will continue area-wide into tonight. This sets the stage for a chilly night with upper 20s in the usual cool spots, with widespread low 30s, and some mid 30s in the Champlain Valley.

There is a Frost Advisory for the Champlain Islands and Champlain Valley through 8 a.m. Wednesday. If you still have any plants hanging on, take steps to protect them tonight. Wednesday starts with more sunshine with more clouds moving in as the day goes on.

Our next chance to see showers will be Wednesday night into Thursday, although most of the moisture will be focused over northern New York. Temperatures will be cold enough to see some snow mixing in, especially at higher elevations. The Adirondacks could pick up a dusting of snow into Thursday morning. While a light sprinkle or a couple flakes are possible into Vermont, widespread showers aren’t likely.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a small chance for showers. It will also be the coolest day of the week and breezy as the pesky upper low that’s been parked nearby all week begins to exit to the north. Highs will struggle to get into the lower 50s.

Once that system is gone, we’ll see a big warmup into the weekend with plenty of sun. Above normal highs in the mid 60s are expected from the weekend all the way into the first half of next week.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

