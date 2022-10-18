BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday everyone! Today will be the reverse of Monday when we started out with sunshine and ended up with rain. Today, a few lingering showers, mainly north & east, will end and give way to partly sunny skies as we get into the afternoon. Temperatures will be running a bit cooler than normal (normal high for Burlington is now 58°).

It will be mostly clear & frosty tonight/Wednesday morning. Then most of Wednesday will be partly sunny. But from Wednesday night into early Thursday, there will be a few rain showers . . . and even some snow showers . . . over northern NY, mainly in the mountains, but a few flakes may make their way down to the lower elevations.

Thursday will still be cool, but after that, a warm-up will begin. Temperatures will be coming up to well above normal levels over the weekend and into the start of next week.

We have been very lucky with our weekend weather recently, and it looks like we will keep that streak going for this upcoming weekend. Take MAX Advantage of that upcoming fine, fall weather! -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.