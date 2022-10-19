#10 UVM men’s soccer dominates Dartmouth
Cats cruise to 3-0 win
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s soccer team got goals from three of its elder statesmen en route to a comfortable 3-0 win over Dartmouth Tuesday evening at Virtue Field. Noah Egan, Garrett Lillie, and Alex Nagy found the back of the net while Nate Silveira maintained a clean sheet in the win.
The victory was the Cats’ 11th straight win.
