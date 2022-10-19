Beta plans web of charging stations across eastern US to power its electric planes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Engineers at Beta Technologies are racing to overcome myriad technical challenges to make battery-powered flight a commercial reality. But none of those innovations will matter if their next-generation planes don’t have enough places to quickly and conveniently recharge their depleted batteries.

Much like Tesla built its own nationwide network of charging stations to keep its sleek EVs on the road, Beta has been constructing superpowerful electric chargers at airports from Vermont to Arkansas. Today, its network is modest: just nine chargers for electric airplanes at seven strategically selected regional airports in Vermont, New York, Ohio, and Arkansas. But the company has aggressive expansion plans.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Kevin McCallum, who reported in this week’s issue on the company’s efforts to roll out its charging network.

