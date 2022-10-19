Burlington property owner appeals fine for illegal parking lot

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington property owner who was fined nearly $67,000 is appealing that decision to the Vermont Supreme Court.

The Handy family was slapped with the fine over the summer for violating city zoning regulations by using their Pearl Street property, which used to be a gas station, as a parking lot.

The Handys are now appealing that decision.

“It is hard to keep businesses going right now and on top of that, we have to pay the $67,000 fine. I think that’s a lot of money. I think the city has a lot of other issues they should be dealing with rather than worrying about the parking lot up on Pearl Street,” said Charlie Handy, who owns the lot.

Handy says he would like to build a residential and commercial building on that property in the future.

