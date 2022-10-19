Copley Hospital expansion aimed at improving services, wait times

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - An expansion at Copley Hospital in Morrisville is aimed at improving surgical services and reducing wait times.

Copley Hospital built a new surgery center five years ago. But the central sterile reprocessing department, where surgical instruments are cleaned, was too small. So the hospital is working on a $1 million expansion of the so-called backbone of the operating room.

Hospital staffers say the addition will help relieve pinch points and cut down on wait times for orthopedic procedures.

“Over the last few years we’ve brought in an orthopedic robot, more equipment and we have more instruments that we need to store. This is just the next logical step for us,” said Karen Cavender of Copley Hospital.

The hospital is completing the project in several stages. They hope to have the entire expansion done by March.

