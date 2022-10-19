Crash involving power lines closes some of Rt. 22A

Vermont State Police say another crash has shut down a stretch of Route 22A in Vergennes.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a crash has shut down a stretch of Route 22A in Vergennes.

The Vergennes Fire Department closed 22A southbound at Hopkins Road and northbound from the Addison Four Corners area. That’s about a 5-mile stretch.

Dispatchers said drivers should expect delays or find a different route.

There is very little information about the incident except that it involves power lines.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

