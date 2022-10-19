Crews investigating suspicious fire in St. Albans

By Rachel Mann
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials are investigating a suspicious fire in St. Albans taking place at a vacant building owned by the railroad company.

Channel 3 spoke with a few neighbors of the Aldis Street building who say the fire started very suddenly. Officials say it appears suspicious given the building is not connected to any utilities and no one is known to be living in it.

Those living in the area say they see people frequently entering the property, although St Albans Fire Chief Matt Mulher says the investigation is too early on to speculate anything.

Crews from St. Albans City and Town, as well as Georgia, responded to the scene. Mulher says they were able to knock down the fire quickly.

When asked if anyone was still in the building, Mulher said “We’re not sure. We’re still investigating that part. We have been for a couple months just checking and seeing what’s going on in there, obviously there was some activity.”

Mulher says there weren’t any major challenges putting the flames out except shrubbery growing up around the building.

He says crews are expected to be here for most of the Tuesday evening investigating and putting out a few remaining hot spots.

