Defense nearing end in Burlington cleaver murder case
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The trial for the Burlington man accused of killing his wife with a meat cleaver could wrap up by early next week.
Aita Gurung’s attorneys called more doctors to testify on Wednesday, including one who evaluated Gurung after the murder and provided the key diagnosis that Gurung was insane at the time of the killing.
I’m told the defense is nearing the end of its case. The trial started nearly two weeks ago.
At this point, the prosecution has already laid out its case. Their focus was to show the jury that Gurung was responsible for killing his wife, Yogeswari Khadka, and severely injuring his mother-in-law. Prosecutors showed graphic video to the jury of the incident and provided witness testimony from those who watched the violence unfold, focusing on Gurung’s history of domestic violence and alcohol use.
The defense case has focused on Gurung’s mental state. Witnesses have included Burlington police officers who interacted with Gurung just days before the murder and testified to his unusual behavior. Several medical experts have also been called in to testify, including one who diagnosed Gurung with major depressive disorder with psychotic symptoms like paranoia and hearing voices in his head.
While the defense has the experts, the burden is also on them to prove Gurung was insane at the time of the murder.
When we spoke to former U.S. Attorney for Vermont Christina Nolan, she said that in order to prove insanity, the defense must show Gurung did not understand the criminality of the murder.
The jury is expected back on Friday to hear testimony from one final doctor.
The defense is expected to rest its case by the end of the day on Friday or by Monday morning, and closing arguments from both sides could be heard as soon as next week.
After that, the case is handed over to the jury.
