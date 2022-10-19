Embattled Richmond water superintendent resigns following fluoride scandal

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Richmond’s water superintendent has resigned more than a month after being exposed for unilaterally cutting the amount of fluoride in the town’s water supply.

Kendall Chamberlin worked for the town for decades before stepping down Monday. He admitted to altering fluoride levels in Richmond’s water supply below recommended levels. He told town officials he had concerns including the safety of products produced in China, concerns about PFAS, and complaints from some water customers, according to Seven Days.

The Vermont Department of Health supports fluoridation for dental health reasons but it is up to individual towns to set a policy for public water supplies.

Richmond hopes to hire a new full-time water and wastewater superintendent.

