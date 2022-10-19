Facing sagging polls, Sanders to hit campaign trail for Democrats

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is hitting the road across Vermont -- and the nation -- to get out the votes for Democrats leading up to the midterm elections.

Sanders kicks off a three-stop tour on Saturday with planned rallies in St. Albans, Barre, and Hartland.

It’s the first event since the August primary where Sanders will join Rep. Peter Welch and state Senate President Becca Balint -- his would-be colleagues in Washington.

More importantly, Sanders is also planning to embark on an eight-state, 19-stop tour with the aim of energizing young voters and other Progressives. It comes as recent polling shows Democrats are at risk of losing their majority in both the House and Senate.

“It is about energizing our base and increasing voter turnout up and down the ballot,” Sanders told the New York Times. He said he’s concerned that the energy level of young people and the working class is not as high as it should be. “I want to see what I can do about that.”

The tour kicks off on October 27 in Oregon. He is also expected to make stops in California, Nevada, Texas, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

