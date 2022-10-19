Facing sagging polls, Sanders to hit campaign trail for Democrats

File/Sen. Bernie Sanders
File/Sen. Bernie Sanders(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is hitting the road across Vermont -- and the nation -- to get out the votes for Democrats leading up to the midterm elections.

Sanders kicks off a three-stop tour on Saturday with planned rallies in St. Albans, Barre, and Hartland.

It’s the first event since the August primary where Sanders will join Rep. Peter Welch and state Senate President Becca Balint -- his would-be colleagues in Washington.

More importantly, Sanders is also planning to embark on an eight-state, 19-stop tour with the aim of energizing young voters and other Progressives. It comes as recent polling shows Democrats are at risk of losing their majority in both the House and Senate.

“It is about energizing our base and increasing voter turnout up and down the ballot,” Sanders told the New York Times. He said he’s concerned that the energy level of young people and the working class is not as high as it should be. “I want to see what I can do about that.”

The tour kicks off on October 27 in Oregon. He is also expected to make stops in California, Nevada, Texas, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelburne police have released the name of a pedestrian who died after he was hit by a car on...
Police ID pedestrian who died after being hit by car in Shelburne
An investigation into a truck stolen in Vermont shut down a Massachusetts neighborhood on...
Investigation into truck stolen in Vermont shuts down Mass. neighborhood
File photo
Shortage of workers at step-down facilities lead to UVM ER crisis
File photo
2 charged in human smuggling scheme
It was a busy weekend for rescue crews on Mount Mansfield where multiple people needed help...
Stowe Rescue spends busy day on Mount Mansfield

Latest News

Officials are investigating a suspicious fire in St. Albans at a vacant building owned by the...
Crews investigating suspicious fire in St. Albans
File photo
Rabid animals on the increase in Chittenden County
Becca Balint and Liam Madden debate on WCAX.
Candidates for US House debate on WCAX
debate
Candidates for US House debate on WCAX