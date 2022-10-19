Franklin County hosts first responder job fair in Vermont

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - First responders across our region are struggling to fill key jobs, leading to longer response times in some communities. To help ease the burden, a number of organizations signed onto a job fair to find help.

Organizations that plan to be there include the Department of Corrections, U.S. Border Control, U.S. Customs, Franklin County Sheriff, St. Albans Police Department, Northwestern Medical Center, Northwest Counseling, and Amcare ambulance.

Amcare says EMS providers require certifications and long hours, which has contributed to their hiring challenges. Director Clement Roger said they frequently rely on other towns to help out on calls when they’re too busy to meet the demand. Amcare currently has around 32 employees but is looking for more full-time workers. Roger said COVID has played a role in staffing, but more so the ability to volunteer has changed.

“When I started in 1990, this business was probably still at least 50% volunteer. I don’t even want to venture to guess on what the number of volunteers is today, but I bet you it’s under 10% Because people now can’t afford to spend all that much time away from home away from their families, and men not making any money,” said Clement Roger with Amcare.

Other organizations, like Northwest Counseling, said they’re looking for up to 100 vacancies, specifically for their emergency services team.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department says they’re looking to hire five officers from this event.

The Department of Corrections is looking to hire at least a dozen new officers at the Northwest Correctional Facility. Shift supervisor Matthew Engels says they’re only at 55% staff right now and correctional officers are already working overtime, with 5-12 hour shifts a week. He says the lack of staff can impair different periods of the day-to-day, like recreation, or can cause stress when two or more officers have to leave during an emergency situation.

“We’re not a place where you can say well, OK, so we just won’t. We just won’t open today. We don’t have that option. We don’t have that option to say, ‘Let’s do this.’ So we have to adjust and we have to staff accordingly, according to the people we have and that affects everybody,” Engels said.

The job fair begins at 10 a.m. today, Wednesday, Oct. 19, at St. Albans City Hall.

