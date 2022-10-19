Lawmaker pushing to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire

Cannabis is still illegal in New Hampshire but at least one lawmaker is trying to change that....
Cannabis is still illegal in New Hampshire but at least one lawmaker is trying to change that. - File photo(WCAX)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Cannabis is still illegal in New Hampshire but at least one lawmaker is trying to change that.

Rep. Tim Egan, D-Sugar Hill, advocated for a bill last year that died in the Senate. It would have legalized possession of up to three-quarters of an ounce of marijuana and three mature plants.

Egan says if he is reelected in November, he’ll file a new bill on the legalization and commercialization of cannabis. He says it would focus on how cannabis can create revenue for the state.

“I’ve worked closely with pro-cannabis and even some of the anti-cannabis organizations in the state of New Hampshire so that we can get our voices to the table and say let’s find a bill that the majority of legislators, the majority of business leaders, educational leaders, community leaders can say we should have this because we’re losing revenue,” Egan said.

He says the real challenge is getting cannabis legislation through the state Senate.

New Hampshire is the only New England state where cannabis is not legal.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelburne police have released the name of a pedestrian who died after he was hit by a car on...
Police ID pedestrian who died after being hit by car in Shelburne
An investigation into a truck stolen in Vermont shut down a Massachusetts neighborhood on...
Investigation into truck stolen in Vermont shuts down Mass. neighborhood
File photo
Shortage of workers at step-down facilities lead to UVM ER crisis
George Goins
Vt. man faces more charges after shooting outside his apartment
File photo
2 charged in human smuggling scheme

Latest News

Logan Clegg
Court rejects bail for ‘person of interest’ in couple death
x
Rabid animals on the increase in Chittenden County
x
NY police investigating after man found dead in burning truck
x
Crews investigating suspicious fire in St. Albans