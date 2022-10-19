Lawmaker pushing to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Cannabis is still illegal in New Hampshire but at least one lawmaker is trying to change that.

Rep. Tim Egan, D-Sugar Hill, advocated for a bill last year that died in the Senate. It would have legalized possession of up to three-quarters of an ounce of marijuana and three mature plants.

Egan says if he is reelected in November, he’ll file a new bill on the legalization and commercialization of cannabis. He says it would focus on how cannabis can create revenue for the state.

“I’ve worked closely with pro-cannabis and even some of the anti-cannabis organizations in the state of New Hampshire so that we can get our voices to the table and say let’s find a bill that the majority of legislators, the majority of business leaders, educational leaders, community leaders can say we should have this because we’re losing revenue,” Egan said.

He says the real challenge is getting cannabis legislation through the state Senate.

New Hampshire is the only New England state where cannabis is not legal.

