Massachusetts woman charged with human smuggling

File photo
File photo(Wilson Ring | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts woman faces human smuggling charges, according to federal authorities.

Court documents show that the Border Patrol spotted people walking south near the Highgate Springs border station just after 1 a.m. Sunday. Not long after, they saw a car near the border crossing close to Exit 22. Agents pulled that car over and said Patriciaruano Murcia, 31, was the driver. They say three people were in the backseat and three more in the trunk -- all admitting to being in the country illegally.

Murcia could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelburne police have released the name of a pedestrian who died after he was hit by a car on...
Police ID pedestrian who died after being hit by car in Shelburne
An investigation into a truck stolen in Vermont shut down a Massachusetts neighborhood on...
Investigation into truck stolen in Vermont shuts down Mass. neighborhood
File photo
Shortage of workers at step-down facilities lead to UVM ER crisis
File photo
2 charged in human smuggling scheme
It was a busy weekend for rescue crews on Mount Mansfield where multiple people needed help...
Stowe Rescue spends busy day on Mount Mansfield

Latest News

Becca Balint and Liam Madden debate on WCAX.
Candidates for US House debate on WCAX
debate
Candidates for US House debate on WCAX
First responders across our region are struggling to fill key jobs, leading to longer response...
Franklin County hosts first responder job fair in Vermont
Vermont State Police say a crash has shut down a stretch of Route 22A in Vergennes.
Crash involving power lines closes some of Rt. 22A