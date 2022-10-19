Netflix plans to roll out password-sharing crackdown in 2023

The company says the two features it started testing earlier this year to combat shared...
The company says the two features it started testing earlier this year to combat shared accounts will be broadly implemented in 2023.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Netflix has a plan in place to crackdown on password sharing starting next year.

The streaming giant shared more details of its plan during Tuesday’s earning report.

The company says the two features it started testing earlier this year to combat shared accounts will be broadly implemented in 2023.

In March, Netflix started testing “extra member” and “profile transfer” features in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru.

The “profile transfer” feature allows users to transfer their current profiles to a new paid account.

For those who want to continue to share their account with family and friends, the “extra member” option allows users to create sub-accounts under their main account for an additional fee.

No word on what the fee would be, but during testing, it cost around $3 in Costa Rica.

Netflix also reported Tuesday that it gained 2.4 million subscribers in its third quarter, which far exceeded expectations.

They say they will also likely add 4.5 million subscribers in their next quarter.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelburne police have released the name of a pedestrian who died after he was hit by a car on...
Police ID pedestrian who died after being hit by car in Shelburne
An investigation into a truck stolen in Vermont shut down a Massachusetts neighborhood on...
Investigation into truck stolen in Vermont shuts down Mass. neighborhood
File photo
Shortage of workers at step-down facilities lead to UVM ER crisis
File photo
2 charged in human smuggling scheme
It was a busy weekend for rescue crews on Mount Mansfield where multiple people needed help...
Stowe Rescue spends busy day on Mount Mansfield

Latest News

Surveillance footage shows Gabby Petito with Brian Laundrie days before she was killed....
Newly found footage shows Petito, Laundrie days before her killing
Surveillance footage shows Gabby Petito with Brian Laundrie days before she was killed....
Newly found footage shows Petito, Laundrie days before her killing
This image provided by Covis Pharma shows packaging for the company's Makena medication. Covis,...
FDA panel backs removal of unproven pregnancy drug
Officials are investigating a suspicious fire in St. Albans at a vacant building owned by the...
Crews investigating suspicious fire in St. Albans
File photo
Rabid animals on the increase in Chittenden County