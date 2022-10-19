New York State purchases five Nova buses

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - New York State Metropolitan Transportation Agency purchases five electric Nova buses.

According the Nova Buses website, the transit bus manufacturer was granted a contract to build the buses at their Plattsburgh facility, being 100% electric.

They are expected to be delivered to the Big Apple by the end of 2023.

Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) released a statement saying “this is a proud moment for the North Country and Nova Bus, and I will continue to promote and support the transportation manufacturing industry.”

Related Stories:

Nova Bus gets multimillion-dollar contract

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelburne police have released the name of a pedestrian who died after he was hit by a car on...
Police ID pedestrian who died after being hit by car in Shelburne
It was a busy weekend for rescue crews on Mount Mansfield where multiple people needed help...
Stowe Rescue spends busy day on Mount Mansfield
An investigation into a truck stolen in Vermont shut down a Massachusetts neighborhood on...
Investigation into truck stolen in Vermont shuts down Mass. neighborhood
File photo
2 charged in human smuggling scheme
George Goins
Vt. man faces more charges after shooting outside his apartment

Latest News

Massachusetts police
Investigation into truck stolen in Vermont shuts down Mass. neighborhood
Crews battle fire at abandoned railroad building in Saint Albans
Crews investigating suspicious fire in St. Albans
Crews investigate a suspicious fire in St. Albans
Crews investigating suspicious fire in St. Albans
x
Shortage of workers at step-down facilities lead to UVM ER crisis