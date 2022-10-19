New York State purchases five Nova buses
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - New York State Metropolitan Transportation Agency purchases five electric Nova buses.
According the Nova Buses website, the transit bus manufacturer was granted a contract to build the buses at their Plattsburgh facility, being 100% electric.
They are expected to be delivered to the Big Apple by the end of 2023.
Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) released a statement saying “this is a proud moment for the North Country and Nova Bus, and I will continue to promote and support the transportation manufacturing industry.”
