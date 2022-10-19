NH authorities charge man in death of Concord couple

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) — New Hampshire authorities have officially charged a man captured in Vermont last week with the April murder of a Concord couple.

Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested last Wednesday in South Burlington. Authorities say he shot Stephen and Djeswende Reid multiple times on a hiking trail near where they lived. The couple used to live in the Burlington area.

Clegg remains behind bars in Vermont right now after the Vermont Supreme Court Tuesday rejected a request for bail.

New Hampshire authorities captured Clegg in Vermont after they say they got a tip that Clegg might be trying to flee the country, saying he bought a one-way plane ticket from JFK Airport to Berlin, Germany. Clegg was also a suspect in a 2018 fatal stabbing in Spokane, Washington.

He’ll face second-degree murder charges when he’s extradited to New Hampshire.

Clegg is due in court in Vermont on Thursday.

