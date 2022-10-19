NH authorities charge man in death of Concord couple

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) — New Hampshire authorities have officially charged a man captured in Vermont last week with the April murder of a Concord couple.

Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested last Wednesday in South Burlington. Authorities say he shot Stephen and Djeswende Reid multiple times on a hiking trail near where they lived. The couple used to live in the Burlington area.

Clegg remains behind bars in Vermont right now after the Vermont Supreme Court Tuesday rejected a request for bail.

New Hampshire authorities captured Clegg in Vermont after they say they got a tip that Clegg might be trying to flee the country, saying he bought a one-way plane ticket from JFK Airport to Berlin, Germany. Clegg was also a suspect in a 2018 fatal stabbing in Spokane, Washington.

He’ll face second-degree murder charges when he’s extradited to New Hampshire.

Clegg is due in court in Vermont on Thursday.

Related Stories:

Suspect in NH double-murder was investigated in Wash. stabbing death

Police searching S. Burlington wooded area following arrest of NH murder suspect

Reward reaches $50K for information in NH killings

Vehicle owner sought in investigation of NH couple killed

Police seek person of interest in Concord couple’s killings

Reward of up to $5K offered in killings of NH couple

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelburne police have released the name of a pedestrian who died after he was hit by a car on...
Police ID pedestrian who died after being hit by car in Shelburne
An investigation into a truck stolen in Vermont shut down a Massachusetts neighborhood on...
Investigation into truck stolen in Vermont shuts down Mass. neighborhood
File photo
Shortage of workers at step-down facilities lead to UVM ER crisis
George Goins
Vt. man faces more charges after shooting outside his apartment
File photo
2 charged in human smuggling scheme

Latest News

ROBOT
UVMMC makes pitch to regulators for 2nd robotic surgical system
File photo
UVMMC makes pitch to regulators for 2nd robotic surgical system
Lawmaker pushing to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire
Wednesday Weathercast
Wednesday Weathercast
Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for NH’s 2nd Congressional District