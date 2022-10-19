NY police investigating after man found dead in burning truck

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in his burning pickup truck in Northern New York.

It happened Sunday around 1 p.m. off McCarthy Street in the village of Tupper Lake.

New York State Police say Ross Goodenough, 72, of Dexter, was found inside his GMC Sierra after the pickup was found burning in a field.

Investigators are asking people in the area to check their surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity from Saturday, Oct. 15, 8:30 p.m. to Sunday, Oct. 16, 6 a.m. Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in Ray Brook at 518-897-2000.

