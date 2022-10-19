Rabid animals on the increase in Chittenden County

File photo
File photo(Alan Vernon / CC BY 2.0)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials are warning residents of Chittenden County about a sharp uptick in the number of wild animals testing positive for rabies.

The Vermont Department of Health says 10 animals have tested positive for rabies since July, including eight raccoons and two skunks. The total includes five animals in South Burlington, two in Burlington, and one in Charlotte, Shelburne, and Colchester. Officials say that compares with one or two in a typical year.

Officials say the virus is spread primarily through the bite of an infected animal. “It’s important that residents take reasonable precautions, such as avoiding contact with wild animals, reporting animals that are acting sick or aggressive, and vaccinating their pets for rabies, so they can enjoy being outside and appreciate wildlife from a safe distance,” said public health veterinarian Natalie Kwit in a statement.

Call the Vermont Rabies Hotline (1-800-4-RABIES) to report wild or stray animals acting strangely or if you are concerned about a rabies exposure,

