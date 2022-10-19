Revamped Burlington Fire Dept. recruitment strategy paying off

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of future Burlington firefighters are in week four of a 14-week rigorous training course. It’s a training that has expanded in recent years in an effort to attract less experienced recruits to the hard-to-fill positions.

“It all happened way faster than I ever could have hoped for,” said Jackson Birecki, one of the new recruits. He says he began considering a firefighter after finishing up his last hockey season with the Vermont Lumberjacks after coming across a flier at the Burlington Fire Department. “Thought it seemed like a really cool job, so I decided to apply.”

He was able to talk with a lieutenant and go for a ride-along to see what firefighters are dealing with day-to-day. Their pitch to him was coming in with no experience was okay. “Yeah, I have a lot of stuff to learn,” Birecki admitted.

“We produce a ready-to-go firefighter at the end of 14 weeks,” said the BFD Battalion Chief Troy Ruggles. He says that 14 weeks has grown from 8just eight weeks just a few years ago in an effort to attract recruits coming in with less experience. But given staffing and retention challenges, Burlington can’t turn them away. “We also wanted to broaden our pool of potential applicants, which this allowed us to do.”

Recruits still need to be EMT certified to be considered for hire. But they are willing to train them from the ground up on firefighter skills including hose and hydrant work, rope rescue, and even as basic as gearing up. “Giving the new firefighter that set of baseline skills that will be nurtured from the senior members when they hit the floor.”))

Ruggles says he believes their efforts are working and that the three recruit classes that have gone through this training regimen, he believes have done well in the department. Regardless of their experience, Ruggles says there is no such thing as too much training. “Our mottos is we can’t train hard enough for a job that will kill us,” he said.

Instructors say they have increased the intensity and demand excellence from recruits but that they also want to help them get there. Birecki says he is just lucky he found the department. “I thought I would have to go through more hoops before I got to this point, so I was very fortunate,” he said.

