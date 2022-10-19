Ski-crossing the globe

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Kevin Drury has been on skis pretty much his whole life.

“I started skiing at two years old, on like a garbage dump that was turned into a hill in Toronto,” Drury said. “My mom found this little sheet of paper from the second grade, and it was one of those questionnaires: ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ And I said, Olympian.”

Drury went the traditional alpine racing route trying to achieve that dream.

“From there, I was just a weekend warrior until I was about 16 years old when I decided I wanted to take it a little more seriously,” Drury said. “I went to a ski academy in Lake Placid, New York. Then I went to school at UVM. I think one of the biggest aspects I loved about the University of Vermont Skiing was the team aspect. We had such a good group of guys and girls that even if our coach wasn’t coaching us, we were coaching each other.”

And Drury was awesome at UVM, collecting a trio of All-American honors in four seasons with the Cats. But he already had eyes on a different side of competitive skiing.

“Ski cross is four guys, the same time out of a start gate, over bumps, jumps, bank turns, negative turns, first one down wins,” Drury said. “My first year racing ski cross, I was on the lower cup level. I was able to fore-run one of the World Cups that year, and oh my goodness, I got a concussion. It is definitely a learned skill.”

Drury has excelled in the sport. His crowning achievement probably came in 2020 when he claimed the overall World Cup title, but it was two years earlier that he finally achieved that lifelong dream, qualifying for the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

“That was even more so incredible because in Canada we have such a strong team,” Drury said. “You have to get a podium. You get a podium, you’re going to the Olympics. I had crashed every time I was in the finals and I came fourth and so I didn’t know. And it turned out that Canada had qualified enough spots, so I was the fourth guy going. And it was, talk about dreams come true. That was literally every dream.”

It hasn’t all been bluebird days for Drury. The year after he claimed the World Cup crown, he broke his leg in the very first race of the season.

“I actually managed to go through 34 years of my life without ever having a serious injury,” Drury said. “That was a tough year for me cause that was the first time I’ve ever really had to sit out a full season.”

And his second Olympic experience wasn’t quite the dream that his first was.

“The looming COVID overhead was really, really tough,” Drury said. “People testing positive and not being able to compete and getting sent home and being put in quarantines. It was terrifying.”

But none of those things have slowed him down just yet. After training all Summer at his home in South Burlington, Drury is headed to Switzerland this week to rejoin Team Canada ahead of yet another World Cup season.

“I would love to come top three overall,” Drury said. “I would say I wanna win again, but we’re gonna be honest here. I’m getting a little older. And then I would love a world champ medal.”

And Drury hopes his success in the sport can serve as an inspiration for other competitive skiers to give it a try.

“If you are a ski racer and you love to hit jumps, or you know, you love to do the downhill races at your local resort where you’ve got your 10 buddies and you’re just bombing to the bottom, give it a shot,” Drury said. “Either reach out to the sports organizations where you are, or just enter a race. They’re all over. They’re so much fun. And I bet you’re gonna love it.”

