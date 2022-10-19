Tupper Lake man charged with illegal gun stash

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Tupper Lake man faces a slew of weapons-related charges after police say they seized an illegal gun stash.

The New York State Police Tuesday arrested Marc Counter, 40, after they say he was found to be unlawfully in possession of a pistol. After further investigation with the help of local police, officers ended up seizing two more pistols, 31 long guns, two assault weapons, a silencer, and several high-capacity magazines.  

Counter now faces 51 counts of various misdemeanors and felonies. He was arraigned in Tupper Lake Village Court and released to reappear at a later date.

Guns seized from Marc Counter of Tupper Lake.
Guns seized from Marc Counter of Tupper Lake.(Photo provided)

