UMall garage to transform into Halloween haunt

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With Halloween just around the corner, Vermont’s haunted attractions are gearing up for some seasonal spooks. Typically, the parking garage at South Burlington’s UMall is full of cars, but this time of year it’s a great place to find a kid-friendly haunt.

Swamp monsters, big spiders, and a haunted forest are taking over parking spots just in time for Halloween.

“Every year I add something different. So, we have some giant dragonflies that we added. I got a swamp rat -- I got Sally in a cage over there,” said Mike Randall, who owns The Big Blue Trunk. For 23 years he’s been bringing fun for kids to birthday parties and festivals around the area.

“I like kids. I’ve worked with kids since I was in high school. And then I’ve always just been creative, so it allowed me to actually build stuff and say that I’m working.”

This Halloween haunt -- The Big Boo Express -- is a perfect example of that. It’s the fourth year that he’s decked out the 2nd floor of the parking structure. And Randall makes everything by hand for the sake of a smile. “I don’t spend hardly any money on props -- paint, yes; String and all that stuff... But pumpkins -- I make the pumpkins out of recycled foam. I got at a construction site,” Randall said.

For the past week or so, Randall has been piecing together the spooky world bit by bit. But from rocks to logs to hay bales, the work to craft it all began months ago. And while it’s not particularly terrifying, he says that’s the point. “Kids ride around here. It’s kind of like a dark ride at Disney. So, they’ll ride around in the train. As people pull ropes, they’ll puppeteer all the spooky stuff,” Randall said.

Noting a lack of kid-friendly haunts in our area, Randall says there’s no violence or gore, unlike some attractions that draw an older crowd. “I call it an interactive Muppet show, you know. Basically, the monsters are monsters but they’re fun monsters,” he said.

The fun monsters will be ready for people to visit beginning Friday, October 21 through Monday, October 31st. It’s open from 3 to 7:30 and costs $15 per passenger for unlimited rides.

