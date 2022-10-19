UVMMC makes pitch to regulators for 2nd robotic surgical system

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A high-tech surgical robot could help UVM Medical Center patients cut costs and help them get home from the hospital sooner. But only if the Green Mountain Care Board approves the hospital’s request for the multi-million dollar machine.

The UVM Medical Center has the state’s only robot-assisted surgical technology. The Da Vinci Surgical System is a minimally-invasive option most commonly for patients in need of urological, gynecological, thoracic, colorectal, and ear nose and throat procedures. Now, hospital leaders say it’s imperative they add another $2.42 million machine to the fleet.

“I think a second robot will really, really improve the access to patients who need this kind of surgery,” said UVMMC president and CEO Dr. Stephen Leffler. He says eligible patients are often waiting three or more months to receive the robot-assisted surgery. That’s because the equipment operates practically 24/7. He’s confident two robots in simultaneous use will more than double the number of surgeries performed in Burlington annually, slashing many wait times to less than a month.

Research shows that robot-assisted surgery supports less blood loss, fewer complications, and quicker recovery, making it a generally attractive method for patients, surgeons, and hospitals. And with faster turnover, UVM also sees the addition as an opportunity to shrink its mounting backlog and open limited inpatient bed space.

“We’re exceedingly full. Every single day we are 90% or above,” Leffler said. He says after an open gynecological procedure, a patient will stay in the hospital for an average of one to two days. Robot-assisted surgery cuts that post-op healing time in half. Plus, patients aren’t charged more for the technique. In fact, it could be cheaper since patients won’t spend as many nights in the hospital. “So, a major difference for people.”

But major medical purchases must first be approved by the state’s health care regulator, the Green Mountain Care Board. Vermont hospitals are required to submit a certificate of need to GMCB the before buying a piece of equipment valued at more than $1.68 million. Magnetic resonance imaging machines, for example, are common requests. From the date of application, the board has 120 days to issue a decision.

UVMMC requested an expedited review last month. “We have to do this for Vermonters,” Leffler said. As an academic medical center, he says robot-assisted surgery also helps recruit talented surgeons versed in these modern methods and attracts passionate medical residents. “We want to make sure that when we’re training the next generation, they’re learning how to do procedures with robotic techniques. That’s going to be for sure the future for all of them.”

If approved, the hospital hopes to have the robot running for three to six months after getting the greenlight. The hospital does benefit from a modest net financial gain, but Leffler says revenue isn’t the priority. The medical center will pay the $2.42 million with its capital projects fund.

