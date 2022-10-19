Vermont job fair aimed at recruiting more first responders

By WCAX News Team
Oct. 19, 2022
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A job fair for first responders was held in St. Albans City Hall on Wednesday.

Participants met a variety of first responders from local, state and federal agencies. Staff working in law enforcement, border security, corrections and mental health shared their experiences, explained career-growth opportunities, and offered advice on writing resumes and cover letters.

The organizers of the event hope it will lead to more applicants at a time when vacancies need to be filled.

“The need, I think, is specific. I mean the hospital alone is looking for over 100 new employees. We’re looking for at least 20 right now because we’re trying to, you know, we don’t get to close down if we’re understaffed. So in order to improve work-life balance, we gotta get those numbers up,” said Matthew Engels, the Northwest State Correctional Facility supervisor.

Participants included the Vermont Department of Corrections, Border Patrol, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and AmCare Ambulance Service.

