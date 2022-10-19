Vt. COVID hospitalizations, deaths on the increase

File photo
File photo(Courtesy: Ryan Mercer/UVM Health Network)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials are reporting an uptick in COVID cases heading into the Halloween and holiday season.

After “low” statewide community levels reported since this spring, the state Wednesday increased the level to “medium.” New COVID hospital admissions this week are above 10 per 100,000 Vermonters per day according to the latest surveillance update. State officials say the rate of cases and percent of hospital beds occupied by COVID cases still remain in the “low” range.

According to data, there were 66 cases reported hospitalized as of Wednesday with six in the ICU.

The number of deaths is also on the increase, with at least 13 in the last two weeks. It brings the total since the start of the pandemic to 732.

Officials say the seasonal increase in infections was expected, adding that the new bivalent booster vaccines are effective at protecting people from the most serious outcomes.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelburne police have released the name of a pedestrian who died after he was hit by a car on...
Police ID pedestrian who died after being hit by car in Shelburne
An investigation into a truck stolen in Vermont shut down a Massachusetts neighborhood on...
Investigation into truck stolen in Vermont shuts down Mass. neighborhood
File photo
Shortage of workers at step-down facilities lead to UVM ER crisis
George Goins
Vt. man faces more charges after shooting outside his apartment
File photo
2 charged in human smuggling scheme

Latest News

x
Rabid animals on the increase in Chittenden County
x
NY police investigating after man found dead in burning truck
x
Crews investigating suspicious fire in St. Albans
The attorney general's office says six misdemeanor charges allege that Debra Paul, publisher of...
NH news publisher waives arraignment over political ad arrest