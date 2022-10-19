Vt. COVID hospitalizations, deaths on the increase

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials are reporting an uptick in COVID cases heading into the Halloween and holiday season.

After “low” statewide community levels reported since this spring, the state Wednesday increased the level to “medium.” New COVID hospital admissions this week are above 10 per 100,000 Vermonters per day according to the latest surveillance update. State officials say the rate of cases and percent of hospital beds occupied by COVID cases still remain in the “low” range.

According to data, there were 66 cases reported hospitalized as of Wednesday with six in the ICU.

The number of deaths is also on the increase, with at least 13 in the last two weeks. It brings the total since the start of the pandemic to 732.

Officials say the seasonal increase in infections was expected, adding that the new bivalent booster vaccines are effective at protecting people from the most serious outcomes.

