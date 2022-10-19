BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! After a cold start, the rest of the day will be pretty nice - just a bit on the cool side. A slow-moving upper-level low pressure system over the Great Lakes will continue to keep it a bit cooler than normal for the next couple of days. On Thursday, it will also be breezy out of the south, making it feel even cooler.

Finally, that slow low will drift off to the north & east on Friday. It will start turning warmer at the end of the week, but especially as we get into the weekend. Highs will jump back up into the 60s, and it will stay that way into the start of next week. There will be lots of sunshine over the weekend, especially on Saturday.

A small, fast-moving system will be coming up the east coast with some rain showers on Sunday night into Monday, but it should be out of here on Tuesday.

Another fine, MAX Advantage fall weekend ahead for some great leaf-peeping! -Gary

