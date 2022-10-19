Your MAX Advantage Weather

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An area of low pressure north of the Great Lakes will continue to bring clouds and scattered showers over northern New York for another day on Thursday. Once the system exits to our north and east late Thursday, we’ll see more sunshine and some warmer temperatures for the end of the week and the upcoming weekend.

Cooler temperatures will continue for one more day on Thursday. Highs will manage the low to mid 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will clear out on Thursday night with plenty of sunshine set for Friday. We’ll end the work week with near-normal temperatures for the end of the work week with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

The weekend is looking very nice with partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be the sunnier of the two weekend days with highs heading for the mid to upper 60s in most spots. Clouds will thicken up late on Sunday but any chance of showers will likely hold off until Monday.

Warm weather continues into the work week but conditions will become a bit more unsettled. Look for mostly cloudy skies on Monday with showers, and again on Wednesday. Highs through the first half of the week will remain above normal with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

