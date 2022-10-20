2022 Tech Jam features high-profile medical device makers

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 2022 Tech Jam Career and Tech Expo returns Saturday at Hula Lakeside in Burlington.

The event has been showcasing Vermont’s most innovative companies since 2008 and this year includes presenters John Abele, the co-founder of Boston Scientific, and Sarah Kalil, the co-founder of new medical device startup CoreMap.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Seven Days’ Cathy Resmer, one of the lead organizers of the event.

