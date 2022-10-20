Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old Florida girl

Ashlynn Cox went missing on Tuesday in the area of the 180th block of SE Beech Street in Lake...
Ashlynn Cox went missing on Tuesday in the area of the 180th block of SE Beech Street in Lake City.(FDLE)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert on Thursday evening for a child missing out of Lake City.

Authorities say Ashlynn Cox, 16, disappeared on Tuesday. She may be with Jesse Hammersla, 27, traveling in a 2001 gold Toyota Sienna.

The van has damage to the front passenger side. The tag number is 9466AS. They may be in the Jacksonville area.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Massachusetts woman charged with human smuggling
File photo
Vt. COVID hospitalizations, deaths on the increase
Officials are investigating a suspicious fire in St. Albans at a vacant building owned by the...
Crews investigating suspicious fire in St. Albans
A Burlington property owner is appealing a fine for using his former gas station as an illegal...
Burlington property owner appeals fine for illegal parking lot
An investigation into a truck stolen in Vermont shut down a Massachusetts neighborhood on...
Investigation into truck stolen in Vermont shuts down Mass. neighborhood

Latest News

In a viral video, a man in his 90s sings to his friend with Alzheimer's over the phone.
Father sings songs from his youth to friend with Alzheimer’s every week
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
Appeals court: Graham must testify in Georgia election probe
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at federal court for a civil trial in the Manhattan borough of New...
Jury: Kevin Spacey didn’t molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986
A school district in Wisconsin celebrates 'Drive your tractor to School Day' with its students.
VIDEO: Students show off their rides on ‘Drive your Tractor to School Day’