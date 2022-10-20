American Airlines will switch out first class cabins for business seating

American Airlines announced it will be doing away with its first class seating.
American Airlines announced it will be doing away with its first class seating.(American Airlines)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – American Airlines announced they will no longer have first class cabins on international flights.

Instead, the airline will be replacing those cabins with more business class seats.

The move was announced Thursday in response to customer demand.

The company’s chief said the decision to replace the first class cabins with business seats is to keep up with what the customers “most want or are most willing to pay for.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Massachusetts woman charged with human smuggling
File photo
Vt. COVID hospitalizations, deaths on the increase
Officials are investigating a suspicious fire in St. Albans at a vacant building owned by the...
Crews investigating suspicious fire in St. Albans
A Burlington property owner is appealing a fine for using his former gas station as an illegal...
Burlington property owner appeals fine for illegal parking lot
An investigation into a truck stolen in Vermont shut down a Massachusetts neighborhood on...
Investigation into truck stolen in Vermont shuts down Mass. neighborhood

Latest News

Vermont’s first new financial institution in three decades is officially open for business.
Bank of Burlington celebrates grand opening
FILE - National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the...
US: Iranian troops in Crimea backing Russian drone strikes
File photo
Slavery is on the ballot in Vermont and four other states
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson received a speeding ticket from the Ohio State...
VIDEO: Deshaun Watson caught speeding at nearly 100 mph, months after Browns trade
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at federal court for a civil trial in the Manhattan borough of New...
Jury: Kevin Spacey didn’t molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986