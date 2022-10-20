Bank of Burlington celebrates grand opening

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s first new financial institution in three decades is officially open for business.

The Bank of Burlington celebrated its grand opening Thursday at its bricks-and-mortar location on Kimball Ave. in South Burlington. That means anyone can now walk in and sign up for personalized banking or request a commercial loan.

About 100 potential customers and partners on the project were there to celebrate the grand opening. Congressman Peter Welch and former financial regulation commissioner Mike Pieciak both shared remarks with the crowd emphasizing how the bank will foster growth in the Green Mountain State.

The bank secured approval from the FDIC and state in August.

Leaders in the banking industry have said they were impressed by the bank’s ability to not only raise $33 million in startup capital in record time but build the space in the span of just a few months.

The bank’s priority is to grant commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses that bigger banks might turn down or take too long to approve.

Related Stories:

Bank of Burlington receives conditional FDIC approval

New Vermont-based bank has big ambitions

Bank of Burlington raises startup capital in record time

Vermont bigwigs bank on a new lending venture for businesses

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.